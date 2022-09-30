Ever since it launched in November 2019, Google Stadia has been plagued by rumours that it would close

Google has announced that its cloud gaming service Google Stadia will be closing down.

There had been rumours about the streaming service’s demise ever since its creation, with the company reassuring users the platform would not be closing as recently as July 2022.

However, in a blog post Google explained the service “hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected” and that Stadia would be winding down.

So why is Google killing Stadia and how can customers get a refund? Here’s everything you need to know.

Google Stadia launched to much fanfare in November 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

What is Google Stadia?

Stadia was Google’s cloud gaming service that allowed users to stream video games directly, without having to purchase the physical games.

Games available included Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Attack on Titan, Cyberpunk 2077 and Final Fantasy.

Players did not need to have a console, but Google did release a dedicated Stadia one.

Why is Google shutting down Stadia?

Google has confirmed that it will be closing its cloud gaming service Stadia in a blog post.

Vice President and General Manager of Google Stadia, Phil Harrison revealed the service “hasn’t gained the traction with users that we expected”.

Adding: “we’ve made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service.

“We’re grateful to the dedicated Stadia players that have been with us from the start. We will be refunding all Stadia hardware purchases made through the Google Store, and all game and add-on content purchases made through the Stadia Store.”

There have been questions about Stadia’s future ever since the platform was created in November 2019.

Back in July 2022 it responded to rumours that it was closing on Twitter, telling users: “Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions.”

When will Google Stadia close?

Google Stadia will close on 18 January 2023, with players being able to access their game library and play until that date.

However, after Stadia does close, the game libraries of players will cease to exist, causing concern amongst players who have bought games to stream through the service.

Another blow for players is that they likely not be able to transfer their game progress, Google Stadia have said: “While that may be possible for some games that support cross-progression play on other platforms, unfortunately, for the majority of games, that won’t be possible.”

How can you get a refund?

Google have confirmed that they are offering refunds to players for all Stadia hardware purchases including: Stadia Controller, Founders Edition, Premiere Edition, and Play and Watch with Google TV packages.

However, Stadia Pro subscriptions are not eligible for a refund.

They have estimated that refunds will be made available to customers by the middle of January 2023.