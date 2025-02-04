Apple has raised concerns over the launch of Hot Tub, the first pornography app to become available on iPhones through an alternative app marketplace.

The tech giant warned that such apps pose a risk to children and distanced itself from the platform, despite it passing Apple’s security review process.

The app was made available via AltStore PAL, an alternative app store in the European Union, after Apple was forced to loosen its grip on app distribution under the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA). Unlike Apple’s official App Store, which strictly prohibits pornography, AltStore PAL allows unrestricted content.

Apple, which has long opposed sideloading apps from third-party stores, made it clear that it does not endorse Hot Tub.

"We are deeply concerned about the safety risks that hardcore porn apps of this type create for EU users, especially kids," the company said. "Contrary to the false statements made by the marketplace developer, we certainly do not approve of this app and would never offer it in our App Store."

Despite Apple’s objections, Hot Tub was approved under the new EU regulations that allow third-party marketplaces to operate on iPhones. Apple said its hands were tied by the DMA, which requires it to permit external app stores like AltStore PAL and Epic Games Store to distribute apps.

"The truth is that we are required by the European Commission to allow it to be distributed by marketplace operators like AltStore and Epic who may not share our concerns for user safety," Apple stated.

The AltStore PAL marketplace, created by developer Riley Testut, was launched last year as an alternative for indie developers who struggle with Apple's stringent App Store policies.

"All apps are welcome, but I believe AltStore makes the most sense for smaller, indie apps that otherwise couldn't exist due to App Store rules," Testut said in a blog post. "We think iOS as a whole could benefit greatly from giving developers a chance to fully explore their ideas without arbitrary restrictions."

Initially, AltStore PAL charged a $1.55 (£1.25) annual subscription to cover Apple’s fees. However, it became free in August after receiving a grant from Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, which has been engaged in a long legal battle with Apple over its App Store monopoly.

Apple disclosed that it had flagged concerns about Hot Tub to the European Commission in December but had no choice but to allow the app’s distribution under the new regulatory framework.