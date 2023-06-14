It is possible to take a break from social media without deleting your profile entirely

Social media is a brilliant tool; it helps us to keep in touch with the people we love, share content that’s meaningful to us and even make new connections. It can also provide a great distraction from everyday life and scrolling through Facebook is a pastime many of us enjoy daily. But there are times that these platforms can feel overwhelming.

For most people, social media is at their fingertips as apps such as Facebook are on their phones and other devices - and that means that notifications can keep pinging throughout the day and night. Sometimes it can feel great to be so connected, but there are times when it feels a bit much and the amount of posts we see online can seem like over-sharing. There are also concerns around social media addiction, and so people may feel they want to step away from their screen for a while and take a break from Facebook.

To help people to stay away from Facebook, they may find it easier to deactivate their Facebook account so that they aren’t tempted to log back on. But, just what does it mean to deactivate your Facebook account and how do you do it? Here’s what you need to know.

What does it mean to deactivate your Facebook account?

Deactivating your Facebook account is different to deleting your account. It means that although you won’t be able to use your page anymore, and others won’t be able to see it either, the data will still be stored and your page will be dormant so that you can reactivate your account and use it again in future if you wish. In contrast, if you delete your account all your data will be lost and your account will be completely removed.

Be aware that if you have additional Facebook profiles and you delete or deactivate your Facebook account, you also delete or deactivate all profiles under your account.

If you deactivate your Facebook account, the following things will happen:

No one will be able to see your profile.

Some information, such as messages that you sent to friends, may still be visible.

Your friends may still see your name in their friends list, but they won’t be able to see your page.

Group admins may still be able to see your posts and comments, along with your name.

Pages that only you control will also be deactivated. If you don't want your page to be deactivated, you can give someone else full control of your page.

It is possible to deactivate your Facebook account if you need a break so that you can reuse it again when you want - here's how to do it.

How can I deactivate my Facebook account?

The way in which you temporarily deactivate your account will depend on how you are accessing your account.

From a desktop Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.

If the Accounts Centre is in the top left of your Settings menu, you can deactivate your account through the Accounts Centre. If theAccounts Centre is in the bottom left of your Settings menu, you can deactivate your account through your Facebook settings.

To deactivate your Facebook account through the Accounts Centre Click your profile picture in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.

Click the Accounts Centre in the top left of your screen.

Click Personal details, under Account settings.

Click Account ownership and control.

Click Deactivation or deletion.

Choose the account or profile that you want to deactivate.

Select Deactivate account.

Click Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

To deactivate your account through your Facebook settings From your main profile, click the drop down arrow in the top right of Facebook. Select Settings and privacy, then click Settings.

Click Your Facebook information in the left column. If you have Facebook access to a Page in the new Pages experience: Click Privacy, then click Your Facebook information.

Click Deactivation and deletion.

Choose Deactivate Account, then click Continue to Account Deactivation and follow the instructions to confirm.

From a phone or other device The layout of the Facebook app on your phone or other device may vary depending on what brand your device is. But whether you have an Apple or Android phone, the process will be similar. Open your app and find the Menu button. Click on the Menu button.

Click on Settings and privacy, then click Settings.

Click the Accounts Centre in the top left of your screen.

Click Personal details, under Account settings.

Click Account ownership and control.

Click Deactivation or deletion.

Choose the account or profile that you want to deactivate.

Select Deactivate account.

Click Continue then follow the instructions to confirm.

Will Facebook messenger remain active if I deactivate my account?

You can choose to keep Facebook messenger active if you deactivate your account. This means you can still chat with friends on messenger, your Facebook profile picture will still be visible in your conversations on messenger and other people can search for you to send you a message.

How can I reactivate my Facebook account?

If you'd like to log back in to Facebook after you've deactivated your account, you can reactivate your account at any time simply by logging back in. You'll need to have access to the email address or mobile number that you used to create your account to complete the reactivation.