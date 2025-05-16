Apple Pay is experiencing widespread issues, according to outage tracking site DownDetector.

The site has logged over 500 user reports of disruptions to the mobile payment service as of 6pm on Friday.

The outage has left many customers unable to complete transactions, prompting a flurry of posts on X (formerly Twitter) from users trying to confirm whether the issue is affecting others.

One user wrote: “Me heading to the front of the line to pay with cash since Apple Pay is down.” Another said: “The fact that I had to get on social media to find out that Apple Pay is down versus me being on hold for 20 mins just for them to tell me the same thing ….. lemme hang this damn phone up.”

One user added: "Apple Pay being down has just made me realise how dependent I am on it… that might be a problem I need to address."

The disruption appears to have impacted users multiple countries, including the US and the UK, although Apple has yet to confirm the cause or provide an official update.