Meta’s platforms - Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Threads - experienced a major outage on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the issue was resolved within an hour, and most apps returned to normal, though some users reported minor issues with specific features.

Downdetector shows that user reports indicate problems at Facebook with over 23,000 users having issues accessing the app. On Instagram, users reported that the comment sections were empty.

One user said: “Cannot post comments or anything. Seems the whole Meta network is buggered - Instagram and Facebook both just not working.”

In a statement on X, the tech firm wrote: “We’re aware that a technical issue is impacting some users’ ability to access our apps. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and apologise for any inconvenience.”