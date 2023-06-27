Gamers are experiencing connectivity problems, affecting all EA titles including Battlefield, Madden, F1 and more

Gamers are starting the week a little confused as thousands are currently experiencing problems accessing EA servers. This has brought a halt to the developer's many popular games, including FIFA 23, Battlefield, F1 and many more.

According to Down Detector, users first started reporting issues as early as 5.33am on Tuesday (27 June) and have since continued further along into the morning. It adds that 74% of people are suffering problems connecting to servers, 15% with the gameplay on EA titles and 11% with the website.

It is affecting users accessing EA servers on all platforms. This includes PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo and PC.

EA servers have been down since the early hours of Tuesday morning - Credit: Adobe

Rushing to social media to react to the server problems, one user posted on Twitter: "When you sit down to play a couple of games on #FIFA23 and the EA servers are down," while another complained: "A servers down for the first time im playing in 2 weeks."

It is understood that the reason behind the downtime is because EA servers are down for maintenance. Users should expect everything to get back to normal at around 8am UK time.