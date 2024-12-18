Is Fortnite down?: Users report problems with server connection due to Winterfest 2024 update
According to DownDetector, users have reported problems with its server connection as of Wednesday afternoon (December 18) after the servers went down for scheduled maintenance at 12pm UK time, with matchmaking disabled 30 minutes earlier.
This downtime, planned for the launch of Update v33.11, kicks off Fortnite’s Winterfest 2024 event, featuring festive skins and a snowy Battle Royale island.
Unlike recent login issues, this downtime was announced by Epic Games via their Fortnite Status Twitter/X account. Maintenance started later than the usual early morning updates. The downtime is expected to last a few hours, with servers likely back online by 4pm UK time if everything goes smoothly, similar to the three-hour deployment time for the previous update.
