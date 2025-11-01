The makers of Fortnite have given some news about the downtime today.

The game has been offline as an update is being installed for the latest version of the game - a Simpsons version set in Springfield.

Epic Games has just confirmed that the update is complete. A post made at 8.43pm UK time - 4.43pm on the east coast of America - says: “Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.”

There was a mini-event at 11.30am today UK time which previewed the new battle royale and the game has been offline since. Now it should be ready to play.