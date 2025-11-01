Is Fortnite still down? Epic Games issues news about Springfield Simpsons update
The makers of Fortnite have given some news about the downtime today.
The game has been offline as an update is being installed for the latest version of the game - a Simpsons version set in Springfield.
Epic Games has just confirmed that the update is complete. A post made at 8.43pm UK time - 4.43pm on the east coast of America - says: “Completed - The scheduled maintenance has been completed.”
There was a mini-event at 11.30am today UK time which previewed the new battle royale and the game has been offline since. Now it should be ready to play.