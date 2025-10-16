Thousands of Instagram users are reporting being unable to access the social media site.

Instagram users first began reporting problems with getting on the site at around 8.40am this morning (Thursday October 16), according to the site Down Detector.

At the time of writing, (at around 9.30am), more than 2,700 users have reported issues via Down Detector.

Of those, 77% of users have reported issues with the app, but NationalWorld has also found problems with getting on to the site via a desktop web browser. When our reporters tried to load specific profiles, an error message appeared which read: “Profile isn’t available. This page can’t be loaded right now. Try again in a bit or sign up.”

When they tried to load the main homepage an error message said: “Something went wrong. There's an issue and the page could not be loaded.”

Over on X, some people have commented on the issues accessing their own Instagram accounts and have said that they have turned to the alternative social media platform instead while they wait for Instagram to return.

It comes at the same time as millions of people were left without access to YouTube on this morning after the world's largest streaming site went down.

Just after midnight, reports began to spike on outage tracker DownDetector that the platform wasn't working - with videos apparently unable to load or play. YouTube later confirmed that users were unable to play videos - before eventually resolving the issue an hour later.

Instagram have not issued a statement about what the issue is, or when it may be fixed. The problem with the site is still persisting at the time of publication, on both app and desktop, but we’ll update this page when the issue has been resolved.