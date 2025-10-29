Issues with Mircosoft - including 365, Azure and Outlook - reported.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Issues with a 'widespread' Microsoft outage are being reported with customers reporting issues with Azure, 365 and Outlook.

Reports of problems have been flooding outage website, DownDetector since around 3.30pm with people complaining the Mircosoft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People have taken to social media to see if there are any updates on when the issue is likely to be fixed. One person on Twitter wrote: "Azure is down, could this be a global outage?"

Another added how the outage may be affecting other applications including gaming. They wrote: "@XboxSupport it seems like there are a major Azure downtime, therefore Xbox (and certain Microsoft) services aren't available worldwide. XCloud is affected."

So far, Microsoft has not announced the cause of the issue or when it is likely to be fixed.