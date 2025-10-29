Is Microsoft down? Spike on DownDetector as users report problems with Outlook, Azure and 365
Issues with a 'widespread' Microsoft outage are being reported with customers reporting issues with Azure, 365 and Outlook.
Reports of problems have been flooding outage website, DownDetector since around 3.30pm with people complaining the Mircosoft.
People have taken to social media to see if there are any updates on when the issue is likely to be fixed. One person on Twitter wrote: "Azure is down, could this be a global outage?"
Another added how the outage may be affecting other applications including gaming. They wrote: "@XboxSupport it seems like there are a major Azure downtime, therefore Xbox (and certain Microsoft) services aren't available worldwide. XCloud is affected."
So far, Microsoft has not announced the cause of the issue or when it is likely to be fixed.