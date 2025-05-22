Snapchat is experiencing an outage, according to DownDetector.

The popular app, which allows users to send and receive self-deleting photos, videos, and text messages, appears to be intermittently down for many across the UK and other regions.

One user said: “My Snapchat is having issues, or is anyone else having this issue? Messages aren't getting through?”.

Snapchat allows senders to determine how long a recipient can view a message, with a time limit ranging from one to ten seconds. It remains unclear how widespread the disruption is or when full service will be restored.