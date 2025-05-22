Is Snapchat down: Users report widespread server issues

Snapchat is experiencing an outage, according to DownDetector.

On Thursday afternoon, more than 170 reports have been logged, with 67 percent of users citing issues related to server connectivity.

The popular app, which allows users to send and receive self-deleting photos, videos, and text messages, appears to be intermittently down for many across the UK and other regions.

A photo taken on April 3rd, 2024, shows the logo of online messenger Snapchat on a smartphone screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)A photo taken on April 3rd, 2024, shows the logo of online messenger Snapchat on a smartphone screen. (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP) (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)
One user said: “My Snapchat is having issues, or is anyone else having this issue? Messages aren't getting through?”.

Snapchat allows senders to determine how long a recipient can view a message, with a time limit ranging from one to ten seconds. It remains unclear how widespread the disruption is or when full service will be restored.

