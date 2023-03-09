Thousands of reports of videos not working on the app started to roll in at around 10am UK time

Social media site TikTok has experienced problems on its app with some users struggling to watch videos.

Down Detector – which tracks outages on popular sites – said that it had received around 8,500 reports of outages, starting at around 10am UK time.

Some TikTok users were receiving messages saying that the site “couldn’t load video” as they tried to use the app.

TikTok app logo is displayed on an iPhone on February 28, 2023 in London, England (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

However, it appeared that other users, both on the app and on desktop computers, were able to get TikTok to work as normal.