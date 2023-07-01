For the curious.
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jurors told Kevin Spacey is a ‘sexual bully’ as trial begins
Twitter down in the UK as users unable to use the social media app
Man charged with murder of 'gentle giant' teen, 15, killed in stabbing
UK issues France travel warning amid widespread riots in the country
Oscar winning actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Boy and man stabbed to death after fight at late-night ‘street party’
Breaking

Is Twitter down in the UK and worldwide? Users faced with 'rate limit exceeded' message - latest update

Twitter is currently down for users in the UK

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
7 minutes ago

Twitter is down for many users this weekend as people are left unable to use the social media platform.

The app is displaying a 'rate limit exceeded' message for those trying to refresh their feed on Saturday, 1 July. Issues are being reported on the app as well as the website.

For some users, they are unable to search profiles or topics as well as the feed. DownDetector first received reports of issues with Twitter just after 12pm (noon) on Saturday.

Most Popular

On DownDetector the majority of issues are being reported on the mobile app but issues are being experienced on the desktop version of Twitter as well.

More to follow.

Related topics:TwitterSocial media