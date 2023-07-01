Twitter down in the UK as users unable to use the social media app

Twitter is currently down for users in the UK

Twitter is down for many users this weekend as people are left unable to use the social media platform.

The app is displaying a 'rate limit exceeded' message for those trying to refresh their feed on Saturday, 1 July. Issues are being reported on the app as well as the website.

For some users, they are unable to search profiles or topics as well as the feed. DownDetector first received reports of issues with Twitter just after 12pm (noon) on Saturday.

On DownDetector the majority of issues are being reported on the mobile app but issues are being experienced on the desktop version of Twitter as well.