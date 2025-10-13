Vodafone has gone down today (Monday October 13). | nmann77 - stock.adobe.com

Vodafone users across the UK have been left with no internet or mobile data this afternoon (Monday October 13).

According to the website DownDetector, problems with the service first began just after 2.30pm and are continuing at the time of writing (just before 4pm) for some customers.

Of those experiencing issues, 67% have a problem with their home internet connection, 24% have an issue with their mobile data and 8% are also reporting no signal.

Many customers have been commenting on the site to express their frustration. “This happens daily!!! I got work to do!!!” one person wrote, before saying they were going to move to another provider.

Users in Sheffield, Nottingham, Coventry, Wolverhampton and Essex were among those who reported problems - suggesting the issue is widespread.

One person said they were “twiddling [their] thumbs waiting for the net to be back on.” Another person was worried about their loved ones. “They best fix this quickly, some people have family that are in urgent need of communication due to them being ill,” they said.

Vodafone does not appear to have made a statement about the issue at the time of writing. The last post on the firm’s official X account was three hours ago and was about the company reaching record 5G speeds.

Many frustrated users have commented on that post. “Brilliant work! Now fix the UK broadband issues. No Internet since 3pm, not like I need it for work or anything,” one said.

“Shame my broadband speed is 0kb/s at the moment Any news on the UK outage?,” another quizzed.

If Vodafone do issue an official statement, or give any indication of when the problem may be fixed, we’ll update this page.