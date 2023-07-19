Thousands of users are having problems with WhatsApp and are unable to send messages and make calls.

Issues first started to surface late on Wednesday (19 July) with Down Detector noting that reports began at approximately 9pm. Issues affecting users mainly include the ability to send and receive messages.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People might notice on pending messages that a small clock icon appears next to the text. This normally means the message is struggling to leave your device and is unable to be sent over the WhatsApp server.

There is no known fix at the time of writing, but advice is to wait until WhatsApp either publish an official statement to explain the problems that users are facing or wait it out until they do fix the issue.

WhatsApp went down on Wednesday night - Credit: Adobe

Users rushed to social media confused as to why they cannot use the instant messaging service, tweeting: "Is WhatsApp down?!' and 'Anyone else unable to send messages?". While those left angry at the problems fume "I have had enough of this app'" and "WhatsApp please fix these problems asap!"

National World has reached out to WhatsApp for further comment and are awaiting a reply.

Advertisement

Advertisement