Telling news your way
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Benjamin Mendy returns to football after being cleared of rape
Is WhatsApp down? Thousands experiencing problems sending messages
Just Stop Oil activist punched and kicked during slow march, video shows
Driver who killed former Hollyoaks actress Frankie Hough jailed
Parents found guilty of killing baby girl with multiple broken bones
Three-year-old accidentally shoots and kills baby sister in California
Breaking

Is WhatsApp down? Thousands of users unable to access and send messages on messaging app - status explained

Issues started to surface for iOS and Android users on Wednesday night

Ethan Evans
By Ethan Evans
1 hour ago

Thousands of users are having problems with WhatsApp and are unable to send messages and make calls.

Issues first started to surface late on Wednesday (19 July) with Down Detector noting that reports began at approximately 9pm. Issues affecting users mainly include the ability to send and receive messages.

People might notice on pending messages that a small clock icon appears next to the text. This normally means the message is struggling to leave your device and is unable to be sent over the WhatsApp server.

Most Popular

There is no known fix at the time of writing, but advice is to wait until WhatsApp either publish an official statement to explain the problems that users are facing or wait it out until they do fix the issue.

WhatsApp went down on Wednesday night - Credit: AdobeWhatsApp went down on Wednesday night - Credit: Adobe
WhatsApp went down on Wednesday night - Credit: Adobe

Users rushed to social media confused as to why they cannot use the instant messaging service, tweeting: "Is WhatsApp down?!' and 'Anyone else unable to send messages?". While those left angry at the problems fume "I have had enough of this app'" and "WhatsApp please fix these problems asap!"

National World has reached out to WhatsApp for further comment and are awaiting a reply.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated with fresh information as and when it is made official.

Related topics:WhatsApp