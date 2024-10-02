Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Xbox Live network has gone down, a day after a prolonged outage on the PlayStation network.

Xbox users across the globe are reporting difficulties accessing the Live service, which is preventing them from playing certain games and engaging in online matchmaking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outage has been widely reported on the DownDetector website, where a noticeable spike in Xbox Live issues was seen at 1pm on Wednesday (October 2), with 68 per cent users having trouble logging in and 25 per cent of users experiencing problems with the server connection.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the widespread reports, Microsoft has yet to officially acknowledge the issue at the time of writing.

The outage comes in the wake of issues faced by PlayStation 4 and 5 users who were unable to access the PlayStation Network for nearly eight hours on Monday. Sony resolved the issue early Tuesday morning but did not provide an explanation for the disruption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Xbox Live network has gone down, a day after a prolonged outage on the PlayStation network. | Getty Images

Gamers, understandably frustrated, have taken to social media to voice their dissatisfaction. One Xbox user posted: "The fact that when Xbox is down you can’t even log into your profile and play offline single-player games is SUCH a joke. I didn’t pay all of this money to not be able to even access MY own profile whenever I like. Utter joke."

Another said: “I laughed at all those Playstation jokes and now Xbox servers are down too.” One said users can still play the games offline despite the issues, saying: “Xbox has network issues this morning, but you can still play games in offline mode. There's no need to worry.”