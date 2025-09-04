The release date has been revealed for one of the most eagerly awaited games of recent years - 007 First Light.

The third-person James Bond action-adventure, created by IO Interactive will come out on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PC, and PlayStation has just released a 30-minute trailer highlighting some of the gameplay.

It’s the first new version of suave English spy since Daniel Craig made his debut in Casino Royale in 2006 - and it’s the first James Bond production to arrive under the Amazon ownership.

In the game Bond is 26 years old, fresh from the Royal Navy and thrust into M16’s elite “00” program following a daring act of bravery. The recklessness of the adult Bond often bemoaned by M or Q is there in spades - and at this stage Bond is still learning when to fight, bluff, or vanish into shadows

The narrative spans Bond’s early training under his reluctant mentor Greenway - a new character - leading to a mission that spirals into a conspiracy threatening national stability

There is the promise of gadgets galore - such as a laser watch, distraction tools, and hacking devices, and the missions unfold in varied locations - from snow-capped mountains to sun-drenched beaches and European venues

During an extended State of Play session yesterday, IO Interactive revealed over 30 minutes of gameplay showcasing Bond’s inaugural MI6 mission—featuring car chases and gunfights.

007 First Light cast

Patrick Gibson as James Bond

Priyanga Burford as M

Alastair Mackenzie as Q

Kiera Lester as Miss Moneypenny

Lennie James as Bond’s mentor, John Greenway

Noemie Nakai as Miss Roth

007 First Light game editions

IO have revealed several editions of the game:

Standard / Deluxe - digital editions with early access, cosmetic outfits, and weapon/gadget skins

Specialist Edition - physical with a classic tuxedo skin, shipping on a game_Key card for Switch 2.

Legacy Edition - collector’s package with a Golden Gun figurine, Obsidian Gold suit/skin, and steel case

007 First Light launches on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro on March 27, 2026.