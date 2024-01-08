This small - but mighty - change should optimise workflows for many Teams users

A smartphone screen bearing the Microsoft Teams application logo (Photo: KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

An extremely helpful update is coming to Microsoft Teams, bringing with it a new feature that it's hard to believe wasn't already included in the widely used business communication toolset.

The video conferencing suite revealed that now, with just one click, users will be able to send messages between Microsoft Teams chats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That might not sound like a major change, but it does mean that users will be able to save time when forwarding crucial alerts or notes, and passing messages between Microsoft Teams chats will be much simpler going forward.

The change should also make it simpler to include additional information when moving a message between Microsoft Teams chats, hopefully preventing any important context from being overlooked or misplaced.

The new feature is described by Microsoft as enabling users to "forward messages quickly from one chat to another using the right-click menu" in an entry on the official Microsoft 365 roadmap.

Users will only need to right-click on the message they wish to copy in order to accomplish this. Users will be able to add extra content to messages "to provide context and clarity for the recipient" and forward them to 1:1 Microsoft Teams discussions or group conversations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Users of Windows desktop versions of Microsoft Teams can should now be able to access the new feature, which is currently in the process of rolling out.