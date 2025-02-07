Netflix has quietly hiked the price of subscriptions in the UK.

Customers on the Standard tier will now have to pay an extra £2 per month, with the price of Netflix’s most popular plan jumping to £12.99. Meanwhile, the most expensive Premium plan has been upped to £18.99, an increase of £1 per month.

Netflix’s cheapest plan, the ad plan, is getting its first price hike. It will be going up by £1 to £5.99. Netflix has updated its website to reflect the changes, which will impact both new and existing customers. The company previously axed its no-frills Basic plan in a bid to push more users to its ad tier.

It will notify members soon via email with news of the new prices, which will go into effect based on their billing cycle. “As we continue to invest in programming and deliver more value for our members, we will occasionally ask our members to pay a little more so that we can reinvest to further improve Netflix," a spokesperson for the company said.

Netflix subscribers paying for extra members will also feel the pinch. Following the password-sharing ban, an additional account outside your household now costs £5.99, up from £4.99. And, on the ad-supported plan, adding an extra member will now cost £4.99, up from £3.99.

Netflix previously ramped up prices in the UK in October 2023. The basic, ad-free plan increased from £6.99 to £7.99 per month, while the premium plan rose from £15.99 to £17.99. The company’s decision to raise prices in its home market of the US hinted that similar hikes could soon follow in other regions.