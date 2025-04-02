Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2, the highly anticipated successor to its best-selling console, will launch on June 5. | Getty Images

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2, the highly anticipated successor to its best-selling console, will launch on June 5 with a UK price of £395 - or £429 bundled with Mario Kart World.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement came during a Nintendo Direct presentation, where the company revealed key details about the upgraded hardware and a lineup of new games. Fans had been eagerly awaiting news since January, when Nintendo first teased the next-generation console.

The Switch 2 will feature:

A 7.9-inch 1080p HDR screen (up from the Switch’s 720p)

120fps support for smoother gameplay

256GB of internal storage—a major upgrade

Enhanced 3D audio and built-in voice chat via a new C button

PC-style mouse controls in supported games

Despite the upgrades, the £395 price point positions it as a premium offering, higher than the original Switch’s £279 launch price in 2017.

Nintendo showcased several major titles, including:

Mario Kart World – A visually overhauled entry with dynamic weather and expansive tracks

Elden Ring and Street Fighter 6 – High-profile third-party games previously uncommon on Nintendo systems

Cyberpunk 2077, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, and Hitman World of Assassination

A new Donkey Kong adventure and Kirby Air Riders 2 (coming 2025)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nintendo has confirmed that the Switch 2, the highly anticipated successor to its best-selling console, will launch on June 5. | Getty Images

The company also confirmed backward compatibility, with older Switch games receiving upgraded graphics and performance on the new console—though pricing for these enhancements wasn’t disclosed.

The original Switch sold over 150 million units, making it one of the most successful consoles ever. Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa previously stated that the delayed launch was partly to avoid supply shortages, a major issue during the PS5 and Xbox Series X releases.

With its higher price and strong game lineup, the Switch 2 aims to replicate its predecessor’s success. The presentation noted: "Water graphics, character tweaks, big sprawling race tracks seen from a distance with varying weather and climates—Nintendo is firmly showing fans this console has more under the hood than its predecessor.”

Pre-orders are expected to open soon, with the global rollout beginning June 5.