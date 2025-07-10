Is Outlook down? Is Hotmail down? Microsoft users report problems all morning with email

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

3 minutes ago
Microsoft users are reporting problems with email this morning.

Computer users have taken to monitoring website DownDetector to report issues this morning, predominantly login and server connection issues.

It’s believed that this is a global issue that impacts Microsoft Outlook and Hotmail users on both desktop and mobiles. Other Microsoft products such as Teams appear to be working correctly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

According to a notification shared by a Microsoft user, “users may be unable to access their mailbox using any connection method”. Other people have had messages saying “Something went wrong”.

Microsoft has not given any update on what the problem is, nor when it may be fixed.

Related topics:Microsoft

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice