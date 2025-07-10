Is Outlook down? Is Hotmail down? Microsoft users report problems all morning with email
Computer users have taken to monitoring website DownDetector to report issues this morning, predominantly login and server connection issues.
It’s believed that this is a global issue that impacts Microsoft Outlook and Hotmail users on both desktop and mobiles. Other Microsoft products such as Teams appear to be working correctly.
According to a notification shared by a Microsoft user, “users may be unable to access their mailbox using any connection method”. Other people have had messages saying “Something went wrong”.
Microsoft has not given any update on what the problem is, nor when it may be fixed.
