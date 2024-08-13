QR code technology takes Filofax into the digital age

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devotees of Filofax, the Rolls-Royce of paper-based personal organisers and time planners, are about to be offered the best of both worlds with the launch of a revolutionary new digital Reminder App which allows them to plan on paper and review on their phones.

The venerable UK-based time management company, which celebrated its centenary in 2021, is bringing its massively popular Filofax diary, with its ring binder and refill pages, into the digital age with easy-to-use QR code technology.

It means that the handy-sized diaries, which contain a wealth of information and are still the preferred option for millions of people, will now connect to personal devices which will ping electronic reminders based on what is jotted down in the Filofax pages.

With the Reminder App, a quick scan of the QR code on each of the diary pages will make notes and list tasks, set reminders for whenever it suits and send notifications – effectively transforming the personal organiser into a personal assistant.

Susan Graham, Managing Director at FLB Group, the Filofax parent company which has a manufacturing facility at Dalkeith in Midlothian, Scotland, said: “Filofax has always been the personal organiser of choice for busy but discerning people, and this latest advance in our technologies enhances its capabilities to a remarkable degree.

“In an age when sustainability and renewables are such hot button topics, it is hardly surprising that Filofax is still the market leader for organisers and, while our main market is still the UK, sales are growing significantly in the US, where our heritage is less well known but our quality and technical innovation is greatly appreciated.

The Reminder App was 18 months in development and the new QR code diaries will be available in three sizes – Personal (the biggest seller), A5 and A4. They will also be found on refills for all these products, which are also available in several languages.

The new technology is designed as an enhancement, rather than a replacement, for the diaries and is likely to appeal to users tired of digital planners.

The company has a significant presence in UK retail and sells through major outlets such as WH Smith, John Lewis, Amazon, Waterstones, independent stationers and booksellers and the gift shop element of garden centres.

FLB Group is one of the world’s largest innovators and manufacturers of quality stationery and lifestyle accessories, with operations on three continents and distributors in more than 40 countries worldwide.