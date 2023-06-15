RCS messages offer lots of helpful features that don’t come from regular text messages

There’s lots of different messaging services we can use to keep in touch with family and friends - for example, texts and WhatsApp as well as private messages through social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Apple users also have iMessage and Android users have a service called RCS messages.

But, what exactly are RCS messages, how are they different from text messages and how can you tell if you are using this feature? Here’s something you need to know.

What are RCS messages?

RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and these are messages with various upgraded features for Android users. They are provided by Google or your mobile carrier.

How are RCS messages different from text messages?

RCS messages offer several features to Android phone users which are not available through normal text messages. They are listed below.

Features of RCS messages Show you when someone is typing. Offer read receipts, which show when someone has read or received your message. Read receipts also show your contact when you read their message.

Send messages over mobile data and WiFi.

Let you share files and high-resolution photos.

How can I get RCS messages?

The best way to get RCS messages is to use the Messages by Google app. Once you have this you don’t have to do anything to send and receive these types of messages and they will automatically be turned on if you are eligible for them. RCS chats will only be turned on, however, when all the participants in a conversation have RCS.

If you don’t have the Messages by Google app, you can quickly and easily download it for free from the Play Store. Here’s how:

How to download the Messages by Google app Open the Play Store, search for and then download the Messages by Google app. You might be asked to enter your phone number as part of the RCS chats setup.

If RCS chats do not appear automatically, they can be manually turned on if you tap your profile photo or icon, then Messages settings and then RCS chats. If you can't find "RCS chats," tap Chat features.

If you don’t have the Messages by Google app, however, you will still be able to get RCS messages if this functionality is available from your country and device carrier.

How do I know if I’m using RCS message?

There’s a really simple way to know if you are using RCS messages rather than text messages - your conversation’s compose bar displays “RCS message”. If RCS chats are unavailable, possibly because you don’t have WiFi or you don’t have enough mobile data, your messages can be sent via SMS or MMS.

How can I tell if my RCS messages have been read?

With RCS messages, you can tell when your message has been sent, received, and read through the icons which appear next to your message: