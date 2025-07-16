Reddit users across the globe have reported widespread outages on Wednesday afternoon, with thousands experiencing issues accessing posts, profiles, and key pages.

According to DownDetector, outage reports began to spike just before 5pm UK time on July 16. Within minutes, complaints surged dramatically—peaking at 17,762 reported problems. The bulk of the issues (63%) are tied to Reddit’s mobile app, with 29% affecting the website and 8% related to server connection problems.

On DownDetector’s live outage tracker, users were quick to report their frustrations. One user, Madam G, posted: "The home screen won’t load. Keeps telling me ‘wow, such empty’ every time I refresh 🥴"

Matt Littledyke confirmed he was “having the same issue as everyone else,” while Ethan Badu noted that “no visible posts on their profiles and not being able to access certain pages” seemed to be part of the issue. Another user, Matt Lewis, said:

“There is no content to display. We were unable to find any content for this page. Is what I’m getting from today 5pm UK time 16/07/2025.”

The chart provided by DownDetector shows a steep and sudden spike in problem reports, suggesting a major technical glitch or backend failure.

However, as of 5.45pm, the spike appears to have gone down.