'We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman... will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team'

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (Pic credit: Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images)

A new advanced artificial intelligence (AI) team at Microsoft will be headed by the former chief executive of the company that brought us ChatGPT. Sam Altman was ousted from OpenAI last week, before attempts to reinstate him failed, as he has landed a new role.

The non-profit board of San Francisco-based OpenAI has long-standing ties to Microsoft which is its biggest investor. On Monday, November 20 Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella confirmed on X that Sam Altman had joined the new team.

OpenAI’s former president, Greg Brockman, had also made the switch with Altman and employees at his former company threatened to walkout unless he was reinstated - something which could still happen as Nadella said he was open to allowing Altman to remain at OpenAI.

He said: "We’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners. We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's [OpenAI's) new leadership team and working with them."

What will Sam Altman's new role at Microsoft be?