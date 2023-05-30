The past few months has seen WhatsApp roll out a wave of new features In their latest update, Android users may now soon have the ability to screenshare during video calls.

This latest feature comes after the Meta-owned app develops a new system of connecting and sharing by giving users the option to create usernames, similar to Instagram. According to WhatsApp website, WABetaInfo, conversations using the username are still expected to be end-to-end encrypted.

In the most recent feature to be announced, WABetaInfo discovered a new screen-sharing feature which will allow users to share the content of their screens on video calls and even give the option to record sections of the call. This is already available for some beta testers who have installed the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.11.19 from the Google Play Store.

How does WhatsApp screen share work?

In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, an icon placed at the bottom of the screen, which is a phone and an arrow pointing towards the right is a prompt to share your screen. Users will then be prompted with a message saying: “Start recording or casting with WhatsApp?" and a disclaimer about how WhatsApp will manage the information it sees when you display certain details like passwords, photos, and payment details. If you agree, then everything displayed on your screen will be shared and can be recorded via the recipient.

The Meta-owned app is rolling out constant updates for users to feast upon

WABetaInfo warns that the feature may not be available on old versions of Android, may not work for large group calls and if the recipient is using an outdated version of WhatsApp, they may be unable to get the content on your screen. This feature is fully under your control, and the user can stop the process at any time. Furthermore, the feature is only enabled if consent is given to share the content of your screen.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is making several changes to its interface, which includes a translucent navigation bar, and a redesigned settings section that provides new shortcuts to take you straight to profile, privacy, and contacts. Users will also plan to introduce the starred messages within the app settings, so users will be able to see any starred messages rather than going into each conversation to look at starred messages.

