Snapchat has been warned about the privacy risks surrounding its AI chatbot, My AI.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Snapchat may be ordered to "stop processing data" relating to its AI chatbot, according to the UK's information watchdog, which has issued a preliminary enforcement notice against the tech company.

The investigation's preliminary results, according to UK Information Commissioner John Edwards, point to a "worrying failure" on the part of Snap, the company that owns the app, to adequately address privacy concerns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it issued Snap a "preliminary enforcement notice over potential failure to properly assess the privacy risks" posed by its My AI generative AI chatbot, particularly to youngsters using it.

The regulator stressed the findings are "provisional" and that no conclusions should be made just yet. But if a final enforcement notice were to be adopted, it was stated that Snap might not be allowed to provide the My AI service to UK customers until the business does "an adequate risk assessment."

Mr Edwards said: “The provisional findings of our investigation suggest a worrying failure by Snap to adequately identify and assess the privacy risks to children and other users before launching My AI.

“We have been clear that organisations must consider the risks associated with AI, alongside the benefits. Today’s preliminary enforcement notice shows we will take action in order to protect UK consumers’ privacy rights.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Snap spokeswoman said: “We are closely reviewing the ICO’s provisional decision. Like the ICO, we are committed to protecting the privacy of our users. In line with our standard approach to product development, My AI went through a robust legal and privacy review process before being made publicly available.