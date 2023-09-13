Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Dental deserts see over 23 million working days lost to tooth pain
One million UK teenagers are being prescribed antidepressants
Tories warned by MI5 that MP candidates could be ‘spying for China’
Man arrested after young girl attacked by XL bully cross
North Korea backs Russia’s ‘fight’ against the West, Kim tells Putin
People who sit for 10 hours a day are more likely to get dementia

iPhone 15: All the spec details you need to know about - including new charging port, price and titanium body

Apple has announced the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max - but how do they differ?

Gurj Nanrah
By Gurj Nanrah
3 minutes ago
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

After another year of anticipation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. And while it may not look too different to its predecessor at a glance, the new iPhone launched in California is packed with a host of firsts for Apple.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new handsets and some of these boast new features including an action button and a titanium body - the same alloy used in spacecraft due to its high strength-to-weight ratio.

The biggest change by far that all the new handsets will feature is the decision by Apple to use a USB-C charger for the new handsets - the first time Apple has gone down the universal charging route and marking the first change to the iPhone charger since 2012.

Most Popular

The new change also means that for the first time Macbooks and iPhones can be charged using the same connectors.

But how exactly do these different models compare and how much do they cost? NationalWorld takes a closer look.

A USB-C port is visible on the brand new Apple iPhone 15 during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)A USB-C port is visible on the brand new Apple iPhone 15 during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
A USB-C port is visible on the brand new Apple iPhone 15 during an Apple event on September 12, 2023 in Cupertino, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

iPhone 15

Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz

Weight: 6.02 oz (171 grams)

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black

Price: from $799, £799

A person looks at an Apple iPhone 15 Pro during a launch event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)A person looks at an Apple iPhone 15 Pro during a launch event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)
A person looks at an Apple iPhone 15 Pro during a launch event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, on September 12, 2023. (Photo by NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)

iPhone 15 Plus

Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz

Weight: 7.09 oz (201 grams)

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 26 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black

Price: from $899, £899

iPhone 15 Pro

Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz

Weight: 6.60 oz (187 grams)

Processor: A17 Pro Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 3X Telephoto, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 23 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Titanium: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black

Colours: from $999, £999

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz

Weight: 7.81 oz (221 grams)

Processor: A17 Pro Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 5X Telephoto, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 29 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Titanium

Colours: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black

Price: from $1,199, £1,199

Related topics:iPhoneNationalWorldCaliforniaApple