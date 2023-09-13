iPhone 15: All the spec details you need to know about - including new charging port, price and titanium body
Apple has announced the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max - but how do they differ?
and live on Freeview channel 276
After another year of anticipation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. And while it may not look too different to its predecessor at a glance, the new iPhone launched in California is packed with a host of firsts for Apple.
The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new handsets and some of these boast new features including an action button and a titanium body - the same alloy used in spacecraft due to its high strength-to-weight ratio.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The biggest change by far that all the new handsets will feature is the decision by Apple to use a USB-C charger for the new handsets - the first time Apple has gone down the universal charging route and marking the first change to the iPhone charger since 2012.
The new change also means that for the first time Macbooks and iPhones can be charged using the same connectors.
But how exactly do these different models compare and how much do they cost? NationalWorld takes a closer look.
iPhone 15
Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz
Weight: 6.02 oz (171 grams)
Processor: A16 Bionic
RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front
Software: iOS 17
Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback
Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black
Price: from $799, £799
iPhone 15 Plus
Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz
Weight: 7.09 oz (201 grams)
Processor: A16 Bionic
RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB
Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front
Software: iOS 17
Battery: Up to 26 hours of video playback
Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure
Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black
Price: from $899, £899
iPhone 15 Pro
Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz
Weight: 6.60 oz (187 grams)
Processor: A17 Pro Bionic
RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB
Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 3X Telephoto, 12MP front
Software: iOS 17
Battery: Up to 23 hours of video playback
Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Material: Titanium: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black
Colours: from $999, £999
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz
Weight: 7.81 oz (221 grams)
Processor: A17 Pro Bionic
RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB
Advertisement
Advertisement
Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 5X Telephoto, 12MP front
Software: iOS 17
Battery: Up to 29 hours of video playback
Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite
Material: Titanium
Colours: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black
Price: from $1,199, £1,199