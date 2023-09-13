Apple has announced the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max - but how do they differ?

After another year of anticipation, the iPhone 15 is finally here. And while it may not look too different to its predecessor at a glance, the new iPhone launched in California is packed with a host of firsts for Apple.

The iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max are the four new handsets and some of these boast new features including an action button and a titanium body - the same alloy used in spacecraft due to its high strength-to-weight ratio.

The biggest change by far that all the new handsets will feature is the decision by Apple to use a USB-C charger for the new handsets - the first time Apple has gone down the universal charging route and marking the first change to the iPhone charger since 2012.

The new change also means that for the first time Macbooks and iPhones can be charged using the same connectors.

But how exactly do these different models compare and how much do they cost? NationalWorld takes a closer look.

iPhone 15

Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 60Hz

Weight: 6.02 oz (171 grams)

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 20 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black

Price: from $799, £799

iPhone 15 Plus

Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 60Hz

Weight: 7.09 oz (201 grams)

Processor: A16 Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 4GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 26 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Glass (back), Aluminum enclosure

Colours: Pink, Yellow, Blue, Green, Black

Price: from $899, £899

iPhone 15 Pro

Display: 6.1-inch OLED with 120Hz

Weight: 6.60 oz (187 grams)

Processor: A17 Pro Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 3X Telephoto, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 23 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Titanium: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black

Colours: from $999, £999

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Display: 6.7-inch OLED with 120Hz

Weight: 7.81 oz (221 grams)

Processor: A17 Pro Bionic

RAM/ Storage: 8GB RAM with 256GB/512GB/1TB

Camera: 48MP Wide, 12MP Ultra-wide, 12MP 5X Telephoto, 12MP front

Software: iOS 17

Battery: Up to 29 hours of video playback

Connectivity: 4G LTE, 5G, eSIM, Satellite

Material: Titanium

Colours: Natural Titanium, Blue, White, Black