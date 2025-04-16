(Photo: TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Spotify users across the globe are reporting problems with the music streaming service, with many unable to play albums or access content on the app.

According to Down Detector, over 20,000 outage reports were recorded by 1.30pm on Wednesday, with a spike in complaints starting just after noon.

Spotify has acknowledged the issue on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”

Users quickly flooded platforms with complaints. One wote: “Spotify is not responding, opens but not uploading albums, only playlists showing but they are not playing either.” Another user, @rodden1117, replied simply: “Same.” A user added added: “Spotify is down at the moment for me.”

Spotify has yet to provide an estimated time for a fix. The outage appears to be affecting both mobile and desktop platforms, with users reporting issues ranging from failed playback to app freezing.

In an update, Spotify denies that there was a ‘security hack’ involved. It said: “We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false.”