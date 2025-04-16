Spotify down: Users report playback issues as outage hits thousands
According to Down Detector, over 20,000 outage reports were recorded by 1.30pm on Wednesday, with a spike in complaints starting just after noon.
Spotify has acknowledged the issue on social media, posting on X (formerly Twitter): “We’re aware of some issues right now and are checking them out!”
Users quickly flooded platforms with complaints. One wote: “Spotify is not responding, opens but not uploading albums, only playlists showing but they are not playing either.” Another user, @rodden1117, replied simply: “Same.” A user added added: “Spotify is down at the moment for me.”
Spotify has yet to provide an estimated time for a fix. The outage appears to be affecting both mobile and desktop platforms, with users reporting issues ranging from failed playback to app freezing.
