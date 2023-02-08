Users have reported problems with the Tesco and 02, which both share the same network

Tesco mobile and 02 mobile customers have been left unable to use their phones to make or receive phone calls this afternoon, (Wednesday 8 February) due to an issue with the network they both share.

Frustrated customers first took to Twitter at around midday to report that they could not use their phones properly and to try to find out via the official Tesco Mobile Twitter page if there was a problem. People could not reach out to 02 via the social media network because they do not have an account.

So, what exactly have customers said and how have Tesco and 02 responded? Here’s what you need to know.

Are Tesco Mobile and 02 mobile down?

Yes, at the time of writing on the afternoon of Wednesday 8 February 2023, it would appear that the 02 mobile network, which serves both 02 mobile and Tesco Mobile customers, is down. Customers have reported being unable to send or receive phone calls and have also said they cannot send or receive stand or multimedia text messages.

Reports of problems with the network started coming in at around 11.30am, according to Down Detector , with 17 people stating they were experiencing problems with Tesco Mobile then. By 3pm, this number had risen to 658. Similarly with 02, there were 20 reports of problems at around 11.15am, according to Down Detector , and by 12.32pm this had increased to 396. The number has fluctuated since then, but as of 3.40pm there were still 195 reported issues to the site.

What have customers said?

One customer said he was concerned by the lack of service because his children’s school wouldn’t be able to get in touch with him if they needed to. He wrote: “Fuming with @tescomobile. Can’t make phone calls or receive them?? This is my only point of contact and I dread to think if something happened to my kids at school and I can’t be contacted. Fix this issue immediately please or contact me to at least let me know the situation.”

Another customer said she was likely to miss an important phone call due to the on-going issue. She said: “@tescomobile currently been unable to make or receive calls for 2 1/2 hours now! Any idea as to when these issues will be resolved as I’m awaiting a very important phone call which looks like now I am certain to miss.”

One customer called on Tesco to reduce people’s bill payments next month to compensate for the lack of service. She said: “@tescomobile can’t make and receive calls today, not ideal! Sort it out please or deduct a days payment from our bills.”

What have Tesco and 02 said?

Tesco and 02 have apologised to customers affected, and have said the issue is being looked in to. Any customers who want the latest information on what’s happening or being advised to look at the 02 website as Tesco Mobile uses 02’s network.

A statement on the 02 website states: “We’re aware of a voice issue that may be affecting some customers. Our technical teams are investigating. We apologise for any inconvenience. Updates will be shared here as soon they are available.”

A tweet from the official Tesco Mobile Twitter account to one customer reads: “We’re aware of a calling issue that’s impacting some of our customers. Our technical teams are investigating. You can keep updated here: http://tes.co/Status We’re sorry for any inconvenience caused.” The same tweet has been sent to multiple customers.

Some customers are also being asked to send a direct message (DM) to the Tesco Mobile Twitter page with details which will help them track where the issues are taking place.

Another tweet from Tesco to a customer read: “Please send over a DM with the mobile number, the full postcode of the affected area and time of a failed call.”

Tesco has also advised customers to try switching their phones on and off again.