TikTok will once again be able to host millions of songs after resolving a royalties dispute with Universal Music Group.

The end of the row means users will once again be able to create TikTok videos that use songs from artists like Ariana Grande, Adele and Billie Eilish within the next two weeks.

Universal removed the music of several well-known artists from the platform after the two companies couldn't agree on contract renewal terms regarding artist payments and the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to clone musicians and their music.

In January, Universal claimed TikTok did not “recognise the fair value” of artists’ songs and accused the social media giant of “refusing to respond to our concerns about AI depriving songwriters from fair compensation or provide assurances that they will not train their AI models on your (artists’) songs”.

But in a joint statement, the two companies said they had now reached a new licensing agreement. The two firms described it as a “multi-dimensional” deal which would “deliver significant, industry-leading benefits for artists, songwriters and record labels”.

It confirmed “improved remuneration” for artists and songwriters, as well as “industry-leading protections” around AI.

Sir Lucian Grainge, Universal Music Group chief executive, said: “This new chapter in our relationship with TikTok focuses on the value of music, the primacy of human artistry and the welfare of the creative community.

“We look forward to collaborating with the team at TikTok to further the interests of our artists and songwriters and drive innovation in fan engagement while advancing social music monetisation.”

TikTok chief executive Shou Chew said: “Music is an integral part of the TikTok ecosystem and we are pleased to have found a path forward with Universal Music Group.