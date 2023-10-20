X will also offer a 'lower cost' version of Premium that has 'no reduction in ads'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Elon Musk has announced that X - formerly known as Twitter - will soon launch an ad-free edition of its X Premium subscription, enabling customers to pay to avoid seeing adverts.

Alongside the more costly ad-free version, the website will offer a “lower cost” version of Premium that has all the features of the subscription but “no reduction in ads,” according to the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla. The billionaire did not specify when the two new subscription tiers will go live, or their cost.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since last year taking over Twitter, as it was then known, Musk has seen revenue at the company plummet after advertisers fled over fears about the new owner’s approach to content moderation and free speech.

As a result of the advertising downturn, X has looked to subscriptions as an income stream. X Premium, which costs just over £9 a month, gives users a verification badge as well as the ability to edit posts after sending them and to post longer text and video content.

Last week, the European Union opened an investigation into the platform over its handling of the spread of disinformation and harmful content linked to the Israel-Hamas conflict. As a result of the advertising downturn, X has looked to subscriptions as an income stream.

Earlier this week, the company began a trial in New Zealand and the Philippines, where new users are asked to pay an annual fee of one US dollar (83p) just to post and reply to others.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Musk hinted at such a feature last month, suggesting that eventually all users could be asked to pay in order to keep using the platform.