Twitter outages: Social media platform X suffers multiple outages, Elon Musk blames 'massive cyber attack'
The number of outage reports surged to over 9,000 at 9am before temporarily decreasing. However, reports spiked again at 1.59pm and saw another sharp increase at 3pm, according to user-submitted data on the outage-tracking website.
Among those affected, 58% reported issues with the app, 36% experienced website problems, and the remaining users faced server connection difficulties.
One user wrote on the site: “Twitter is definitely having issues today.” Another said: “I've been experiencing issues with X/Twitter, there are reports that there is an outage.”
Musk claimed that the platform was hit by a “massive cyber attack”, which was carried out “with a lot of resources.” He wrote on the platform: “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved. Tracing...”