Snapchat users are reporting a huge outage that's left the social media platform unresponsive for millions.

It's happening at the same time as a widespread AWS outage is causing problems for a number of other services. Reports on the outage monitoring website DownDetector have rocketed upwards from around 3 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. BST and climbed to a peak of over 22,000 reports.

Users are reporting being unable to log in, load or send any messages. In extreme circumstances, some have said they've been locked out of their account. After repeated attempts, those users allegedly got the following message: “Due to repeated failed attempts or other unusual activity, your access to Snapchat is temporarily disabled. Please try again.”

The outage is likely a result of the widespread problems that Amazon Web Services — which hosts much of the internet — is also suffering. The likes of Ring, Coinbase, Roblox and Fortnite are also reportedly down at the moment.

One user wrote: “I got logged back in but no friends are showing. Will it fix itself?”. Another added: “I’m in just can’t send snaps or open maps”. A third said: “Still can’t see locations and send snaps.”

Reports of problems are still ongoing despite AWS saying in its latest update that it has fixed the issue that caused the problem, and most services should now be working properly. However it does adds that there will still be issues as they bring everything up to speed.

Snapchat is not actually owned by Amazon. The instant photo and video messaging app Snapchat was created by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy, and Reggie Brown.

Snapchat is owned by Snap Inc which is the parent company that was set up ahead of Snapchat’s success on the global and public market.