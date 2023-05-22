The feature is currently under development but is available on the TestFlight app

Meta-owned platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to quickly create stickers from their images. The brand-new feature is currently under development but will be available for all phone users when it is released.

According to WaBetaInfo, the feature uses iOS 16 APIs (also known as an application programming interface where data is passed back and forth in a formalised way) to take out a subject right out of an image and automatically convert it into a sticker in the app.

This feature is available on the TestFlight app which was “widely appreciated” by users, and that WhatsApp is working on a better implementation for the wider public.

How will the feature work?

WaBetaInfo shared a screenshot of the new feature which shows the option title “New Sticker” within the chat share action sheet. As it is currently under development a future update will be needed to know the exact schematics on how it works. However, the testing app revealed that the feature will allow users to choose a photo from their library and offer some tools to edit it - such as having the ability to remove the background.

A similar tool is already available on WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp Desktop, but the one being developed with iOS will provide more tools and allow users to experiment more when creating stickers, rather than downloading third-party apps. The iOS system recently added 21 new emojis as part of their Apple 2023 iPhone update.

WhatsApp has also lined up an array of new features to be rolled out soon - which include some exciting developments. Soon, users will be able to silence unknown callers, allowing them to block spam calls, as well as editing messages and more.

Microphones and messages

WhatsApp has recently come under fire after some Android users pointed out the meta owned app was allegedly attempting to access the microphones in people’s phones as they slept. WhatsApp denied these claims and released a statement saying: “Over the last 24 hours, we’ve been in touch with a Twitter engineer who posted an issue with his Pixel phone and WhatsApp. We believe this is a bug on Android that mis-attributes information in their privacy dashboard and have asked Google to investigate and remediate.”

Users have also found a simple trick to read deleted messages which works on Android and iOS. To read a message that has previously been deleted, uninstall WhatsApp and reinstall it via the device's app store. Then, there should be an option to restore chats from backup.