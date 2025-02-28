Whatsapp status update: Downdetector says app down as users unable to send messages

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali

Live Reporter

28th Feb 2025, 4:21pm

Whatsapp appears to be down, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector says there have been 50,000 reports from users, saying they could not use the app to send messages as of Friday afternoon.

The majority of the reports suggested people were having connectivity issues and difficulty sending messages.

