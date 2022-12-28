WhatsApp is withdrawing its messaging services from dozens of phones including Apple and Samsung models - check yours against the full list

WhatsApp is set to end its messaging services on around 49 smartphones, leaving millions without the popular app within days.

The Meta-owned company will put an end to update launches from Friday (31 December) which will halt WhatsApp services on dozens of smartphones that belong to market-leading brands such as Apple, Samsung, Sony and LG. These will only affect those with older models, and users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the UK and across the world. Billions of customers use its free messaging service, which boasts high-grade security via end-to-end encryption, to stay in touch with friends and loved ones.

It is understood the company is pulling its support for 49 smartphones listed below as they have outdated operating systems that won’t be able to support the new upgraded version of WhatAapp along with future updates. The service stoppage will ensure all WhatsApp users are using the latest version of the app with enhanced safety and privacy options.

Full list of phones which will not be able to use WhatsApp from 31 December:

Apple iPhone 5

Apple iPhone 5c

Archos 53 Platinum

Grand S Flex ZTE

Grand X Quad V987 ZTE

HTC Desire 500

Huawei Ascend D

Huawei Ascend D1

Huawei Ascend D2

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend P1

Quad XL

Lenovo A820

LG Enact

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus 4X HD

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3Q

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus F6

LG Optimus F7

LG Optimus L2 II

LG Optimus L3 II

LG Optimus L3 II Dual

LG Optimus L4 II

LG Optimus L4 II Dual

LG Optimus L5

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L5 II

LG Optimus L7

LG Optimus L7 II

LG Optimus L7 II Dual

LG Optimus Nitro HD

Memo ZTE V956

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy S2

Samsung Galaxy S3 mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend II

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

Sony Xperia Arc S

Sony Xperia miro

Sony Xperia Neo L

Wiko Cink Five

Wiko Darknight ZT

What has WhatsApp said?

A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: “Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp.

