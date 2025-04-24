Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

These are three iPhone models that will lose access to Whatsapp next month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While the app confirms that its messaging service will not stop working on most iPhone devices next month, these three older models will lose access due to upcoming software changes.

From May 5, WhatsApp will only support iPhones running iOS 15.1 or newer. This means iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus - all of which cannot be updated to iOS 15 = will no longer be able to send or receive messages through the app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These iPhones, once among the most popular models worldwide, are now considered obsolete by many app developers. While still in use by a small number of people, the devices stopped receiving major iOS updates from Apple several years ago, making them incompatible with modern security features and app requirements.

The logo of the mobile messaging software Whatsapp displayed on a tablet

Whatsapp said: "Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. Every year we look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest users."

It added: "These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp. Before we stop supporting your operating system, you'll be notified in WhatsApp and reminded a few times to upgrade."

The oldest of the affected models, the iPhone 5s, was first released in 2013. Other popular apps such as Spotify and Instagram have also ended support for these devices in recent years.

For users still on these models, WhatsApp recommends upgrading to a newer iPhone to continue using the platform.