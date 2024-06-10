(Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

WWDC is expected to be the event where Apple outlines its strategy for AI.

Apple - the world’s third most valuable tech company - is anticipated to reveal a diverse array of new generative artificial intelligence tools on Monday night (10 June), aiming to compete with Google, Microsoft and Samsung in adopting the cutting-edge technology.

After months of hints and as many of their major competitors have already launched various generative AI tools, the Worldwide Developers' Conference (WWDC) is finally expected to be the event where Apple outlines its strategy for integrating the technology.

Experts believe it will be a significant milestone for the tech industry as a whole, given the extensive use of Apple devices.

The integration of generative AI into the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac computers, and other devices is expected to have a profound impact on the future of this emerging technology.

Apple’s investors will also be keen to see what the company has planned for what many believe will be the key innovation of this generation. But what exactly can you expect from 2024’s WWDC, what will be announced - and how can you watch it?

What will be revealed at WWDC 2024?

In previous years, WWDC events have often featured hardware announcements, but this year's edition seems like it will be primarily focused on AI and how iOS 18 incorporates new AI-powered features. Experts are predicting Apple’s AI plans to come in several layers.

Firstly, that broad AI-powered updates will be made across core apps to help with basic, everyday tasks, for example new AI editing tools to help with photos and videos, better predictive text for messages and emails or quick, AI-generated summaries of web pages or longer emails.

In addition to this, there are reports that Apple will use the event to announce a deal with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, which will see the chatbot and virtual assistant integrated directly into Apple’s software across iPhone, iPad and Mac, to help with more detailed, complex tasks.

Despite many of these features already being available on rival platforms, industry expert Ben Wood, the chief analyst at CCS Insight, said Apple is likely to use its “strength in storytelling” to make these updates appear “new”, rather than “just catching up with Samsung and others”.

He added: “I think there will be a very slick demo showing how easy it is to edit a photo using generative AI to remove people from backgrounds or add missing elements. Numerous Android smartphones already offer this, but if Apple does it, suddenly everyone will get excited.”

Although the integration of generative AI tools is expected to dominate the event, the US tech giant will also provide its traditional annual software updates to its suite of products, with the technology that powers the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and others all due to receive updated operating systems.

How can I watch it?

The WWDC 2024 keynote can be easily accessed on Apple's website, where the live stream will become available as the 6pm BST start time approaches on Monday 10 June. Apple will also stream the WWDC keynote live on its YouTube channel.