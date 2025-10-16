Social media platform X has said it is bringing in a new information field that could help users spot which accounts are bots, and not human.

For several years it has been alleged that misinformation is pumped out on social media in a bid to influence populations, often through leading them to a specific political standpoint.

There have been several high-profile cases of the cover being lifted on this sort of operation. In July last year US officials said they had taken action against an AI-powered information operation run from Russia, including nearly 1,000 accounts pretending to be Americans, which were set up to spread pro-Russia stories.

In court documents that were made public the justice department said the accounts were automated bots - and that it had been created by a deputy editor at the Kremlin-owned RT, formerly called Russia Today.

The previous year, researchers analysed activity on X during the first Republican primary debate before Trump was selected, and then when on to win the 2024 election. They found 1,200 X accounts that were spreading the false and disproven claim that Trump won the 2020 election during the debate and interview, as well as a bot network of 1,305 accounts. The views attracted by this network ran to the millions.

The number of bots has long been a bugbear - and now X has said it is introducing a new feature, which will show in which country the user is based.

Head of product of X Nikita Bier said in post: “When you read content on X, you should be able to verify its authenticity. This is critical to getting a pulse on important issues happening in the world.

“As part of that, we're experimenting with displaying new information on profiles, including which country an account is based, among other details. Starting next week, we will surface this on a handful of profiles of X team members to get feedback.”

He later went on to add that: “There will be privacy toggles. However, if a user configures them, that will likely be highlighted on their profile. More to come.”

There are still questions over this - the first being whether using a VPN, which routes a user to a site via a different country, would bypass the setting. But there will be many people who await this development with interest, to see whether the person with the Union Flags in their bio claiming that London is the most dangerous place on earth really does in live in Leeds as they suggest, or is the figment of an AI processor’s imagination, originating somewhere east of St Petersburg.