Zoom has ordered its staff to return to the office as it believes a hybrid approach is better.

Zoom, the video communications platform which shot to popularity during the pandemic, has ordered its workers back to the office, in what appears to be an ironic move by the company given how critical it has become to many for remote work.

The corporation reportedly believes that a "structured hybrid approach" is the most productive, and that people who live within 50 miles of an office should work in person at least twice a week, according to Business Insider .

Colleen Rodriguez, Zoom’s head of global PR, said in a statement: “We believe that a structured hybrid approach - meaning employees that live near an office need to be onsite two days a week to interact with their teams - is most effective for Zoom.

“As a company, we are in a better position to use our own technologies, continue to innovate, and support our global customers.”

The New York Times reports the company’s new hybrid work approach will roll out over August and September.

About 200 people currently work for Zoom in the UK, where it just opened a new London office.

"We’ll continue to leverage the entire Zoom platform to keep our employees and dispersed teams connected and working efficiently," Zoom said.