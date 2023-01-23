The list includes premises in London, Liverpool and Leeds

Every city or town in the UK has distinctive buildings - but the question is whether or not the local residents and visiting tourists like them or loathe them.

It can be a divisive issue as people tend to have strong opinions on architecture, with some people loving what others hate. So, one company decided to take to one of our most popular social media platforms to get an idea of what people’s opinions really are on some of the country’s most well-known buildings.

Builders merchant, Buildworld, has curated a long list of buildings not just in the UK, but the US and worldwide too, that have been referenced on Twitter. The team has used a sentiment analysis tool called HuggingFace to analyse the percentage of tweets that were negative about each building’s design.

Using the data, they have compiled a comprehensive list of the top 10 ugliest buildings from around the world. They have also put together a separate UK list featuring offensive architecture found up-and-down the country, which we have included here.

Take a look through our gallery below to see the top 10 ugliest building is in the UK, and see whether or not you agree with the findings.

1. Scottish Parliament Building, Edinburgh The Scottish Parliament Building, Edinburgh, has been voted the ugliest building on the UK by 42.07% of people. Photo Sales

2. Newport Station, Newport, Wales Newport Station, Newport, Wales, was determined to be ugly by 25.73% of people. Photo by Google. Photo Sales

3. Preston Train Station, Preston Preston Train Station, Preston, was voted as the UK’s third most ugly building with 20.24% of the votes. Photo by Google. Photo Sales

4. Royal Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool Royal Liverpool Hospital, Liverpool, is of the UK’s ugliest building - according to 14.5% of respondents. Photo by Google. Photo Sales