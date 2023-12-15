The best funny and fiendishly difficult Christmas pub quiz questions

Here are 25 fun and fiendishly difficult pieces of trivia to include in your Christmas themed pub quiz.

Test your festive little grey cells with our Christmas quiz

Christmas quiz questions

1. Astronauts broadcast which Christmas song from space in 1965?

2. Doing which Christmas activity sends roughly 14,700 American to A and E every year?

3. Misteltoe literally translates from Anglo Saxon as what on a stick?

4. Which country has donated a Christmas tree to the people of Scotland every year since 1949?

5. What Christmas decoration was originally made from strands of silver?

6. Who played Scrooge in ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol'?

7. According to the folklore of Austria what horned figure punishes naughty children at Christmastime?

8. In which modern-day country was Saint Nicholas born?

9. Donald Trump makes a cameo appearance in which Christmas film?

10. In Christmas carol the 12 days of Christmas, what gift is offered on the seventh day?

11. Name the Youtube personality who won consecutive UK Christmas number 1s in 2018 and 2019.

12. Which Christmas beverage is also known as ‘Milk Punch’?

13. In the movie It’s A Wonderful Life, what happened every time a bell rang?

14. What’s the name of the main villain in The Nightmare Before Christmas?

15. In which popular American TV series does the idea of Christmukkah originate?

16. Which royal first delivered the Royal Christmas Message?

17. What does Noel mean in Latin?

18. A Roman holiday held between December 17th to the 23rd had an influence on how Christmas was celebrated. Which God did it celebrate?

19. The German Nazi regime replaced Santa Claus with which figure?

20. The custom of erecting a Christmas tree originated from which country?

21. The official record for the tallest snowman is held by the US town of Bethel, Maine. To the nearest 10ft how tall was it?

22. In Catalonia, the Caga Tio, a cheery festive log, is fed treats until it does what?

23. Swedes traditionally celebrate Christmas Eve by watching which famous cartoon?

24. Which pop song has won the Christmas Singles Chart Number One twice?

25. And finally, in 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson described Christmas as the season to be jolly and…?

Christmas quiz answers

1. Jingle Bells

2. Christmas decorating

3. Dung

4. Norway

5. Tinsel

6. Michael Caine

7. Krampus

8. Turkey

9. Home Alone 2

10. Seven swans-a-swimming

11. LadBaby

12. Eggnog

13. An angel gets their wings

14. Oogie boogie

15. The OC

16. George V

17. Birth

18. Saturn

19. Odin

20. Germany

21. 120ft

22. Poos gifts or chocolate.

23. Donald Duck

24. Bohemian Rhapsody by Queen