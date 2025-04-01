The blind leading the blind redefined: A new perspective on vision impairment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People with sight loss can support, empower and lead, challenging negative stereotypes associated with the phrase ‘the blind leading the blind’.

The #RedefiningTheNarrative campaign is inspired by people with vision impairments defying the phrase. People like Sunita, with a vision impairment herself, a Guide Dogs Habilitation Specialist supporting children with sight loss.

New research from Guide Dogs reveals that the phrase ‘the blind leading the blind’ is perpetuating negative stereotypes about people with vision impairment as more than three-quarters (77%) of people associate it with ‘confusion’, ‘incompetence’, or ‘ignorance’. The #RedefiningTheNarrative campaign emphasises the importance of language in shaping perceptions and ensuring people with sight loss are seen for their individuality, strength and contributions.

Real Stories That Challenge Stereotypes

Sunita Asal-Chander (43) is a Guide Dogs Habilitation Specialist supporting children with sight loss, like four-year-old Mabel. Sunita, who has a vision impairment herself, serves as a positive mentor. She knows firsthand that sight loss doesn’t define a person. It goes hand in hand with success, fulfillment, and leadership.

Mabel, a four-year-old from Lancashire, was diagnosed with sight loss as an infant. Her parents were initially unsure about her future, struggling to see how she would navigate the world independently. But with the support of Sunita, Mabel has learned essential mobility skills and gained the confidence to start school just like any other child. Today, she walks into her classroom with independence and enthusiasm, proving that sight loss does not have to mean limitation.

Sunita says: “My vision impairment is only one part of me, it doesn’t define me, and I don’t let it. There are times when people make assumptions about someone with a disability – what they think you can do and can’t do. So, I do feel like I am breaking down barriers and I hope that will make things easier for the children I work with, like Mabel, and the next generation.”

According to the official OED definition, ‘the blind leading the blind’ is used to describe a situation where a person who knows nothing is getting advice and help from another person who knows almost nothing. The phrase implies that people with a vision impairment lack knowledge and skills and aren’t capable of leading in society, yet time and again, people are proving otherwise.

Emma, a Meditation, Pilates and Life Coach from London and Simon, a Vicar from Suffolk, both with a vision impairment, are following their passions and leading the way in their respective fields in society.

As Emma says: “New people that come to my classes are often apprehensive when they see I am taking a class, but they quickly settle once they see I am more than capable of leading a class on my own.”

These real-world examples directly challenge the negative connotations attached to ‘the blind leading the blind’. With nearly half (45%) of people believing that language plays a role in shaping attitudes toward disability and inclusion, Guide Dogs is pushing for a more positive and accurate representation of sight loss and disability.

Public Attitudes Are Shifting

Encouragingly, 75% of people believe those with vision impairments can help other people who are blind or partially sighted, proving the notion of 'the blind leading the blind' to be misleading. Despite this, 64% would still use it, with 36% dismissing it as “just a metaphor.” Meanwhile, 52% acknowledge that certain phrases reinforce stereotypes, and 51% are open to redefining it more positively, now that they are more aware of misconceptions around sight loss and disability.

“Language shapes how we see each other,” says Alex Pepper, Head of Accessibility, Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at Guide Dogs. “The real stories of people with sight loss, like Mabel and Sunita, show resilience, confidence, and independence in action.

These people are not defined by their vision impairment but empowered by their abilities. Our vision? To rethink these outdated perceptions. In just six-month’s time, when people Google the phrase, they won’t just see the old meaning – they’ll see powerful, positive examples of ‘the blind leading the blind’.”

Redefining The Narrative

The debate over whether phrases like these contribute to unconscious biases remains divided—30% believe it does, while 44% disagree. Interestingly, Gen Z and Millennials (18-44) are more likely to see the issue, while Gen X (45+) are more resistant to the idea, highlighting a generational gap in awareness. To help break down stereotypes, Guide Dogs is launching the #RedefiningTheNarrative campaign, sharing real-life stories like Mabel and Sunita’s to highlight the strength, confidence, and capabilities of people with vision impairment.

Simon, adds: “We want to show that visually impaired people have successful careers and play vital roles in society, proving outdated stereotypes wrong.”

By raising awareness and sharing these real experiences, Guide Dogs aims to shift perceptions, promote inclusion, and ensure language reflects the true abilities and achievements of those with sight loss and disability for generations to come.

You can find more information about the campaign and case studies here: https://www.guidedogs.org.uk/blog/redefinding-the-narrative