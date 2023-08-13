The world has a diverse group of texters that range from the most annoying to outright hilarious

As we plough on through a technologically advancing world, texting has become an inherent part of life for most - whether keeping in touch with loved ones, send funny quips or share outrageous GIFs.

People have adopted a variety of styles when it comes to sending text messages. Some might be too old or traditional to understand mobile phones, so they send responses with a noticeable lack of punctuation or spacing. These are often incredibly hard to decipher, much like a game of Wordle or Scrabble as you calculate how to best respond.

The young guns can be both creative and confusing with their texts, using a range of emojis, such as love hearts and the dreaded thumbs up, as well as abbreviations only some people are going to understand. And lets not forget those who don't respond promptly, waiting until the end of the day, or maybe even the next, to follow-up - and of course the controversial OK-ers.

So let's take a look at the world of text messaging and celebrate the different types of texters you will surely have encountered at least once in your lifetime.

1 . The Emoji One

2 . The Shouty One

3 . The Overlong Texter

4 . Are you being sarcastic or not?