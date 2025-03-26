The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award and OnSide partner to give young people in deprived areas life-changing skills and opportunities

A DofE participant takes part in climbing for their Award.

National youth charities The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and OnSide have launched an ambitious partnership to give hundreds of young people in the UK’s most disadvantaged areas the chance to gain life-changing skills and experiences outside the classroom.

The partnership includes supporting nine youth centres – or Youth Zones – in London, Bolton, Oldham, East Manchester, Carlisle, the Wirral, Wigan, Blackburn and Chorley, to deliver the DofE, reaching young people who may be facing financial hardship, isolation or other challenges.

Together, with generous support from funder, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), the charities aim to reach 300 young people over the next two years. Offering them a range of activities for their DofE Skills and Physical sections – including rock climbing, gym, music, arts and crafts, dance and cooking skills – and supporting DofE Volunteering opportunities such as sports coaching, beekeeping and volunteering at the Youth Zone.

Cori, 16, who is doing their Bronze DofE at Inspire OnSide Youth Zone in Chorley, said:“I decided to do The Duke of Edinburgh’s Bronze Award because I’m not in college at the moment, so it makes me feel more productive and gives me something to work towards. I think it will also help me when I’m looking for a job as it will look good on my CV.

Young people take part in their DofE expedition

“I am currently doing my Young Leader training for my volunteering, and I am really enjoying it because I want to help other young people. It’s teaching me how to communicate properly with people I don’t know, and I’m also learning about different leadership qualities. It has made me feel a lot happier that I am getting out and doing something productive that will help me with my future.”

Lucy Fisher, Partnerships Manager at The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said: “OnSide is a key player in the youth sector, boasting excellent facilities and expertise, and, through its direct work with young people in deprived areas, the charity is helping us ensure that no young person misses out on developing life-long skills through the DofE.

“With the right opportunities and tools, young people’s potential is limitless – and this partnership will allow both the DofE and OnSide to give more young people the chance to try something new, challenge themselves, grow in confidence and gain vital skills they can’t always get in the classroom. We’re excited for what the future holds.”

Clare Kanakides, Director of Network Support at OnSide, said:“At OnSide, we are passionate about working in partnership with like-minded organisations to create more opportunities for young people to thrive. We are incredibly grateful to The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award for joining us in this mission, and for equipping Youth Zones to support young people to build essential life skills and confidence. Together, we can open more doors and help the next generation realise their full potential.”

The DofE’s recently published Impact Report, analysed data from more than 40,000 participants and showed that young people who take part in the DofE, experience positive impacts on their wellbeing, skills development, community ties and physical activity levels.

To do their DofE, young people aged 14-24 choose activities in four sections: improving a Physical and Skills activity, Volunteering for a cause of their choice, and completing a demanding Expedition. Along the way they have fun, grow in resilience and self-belief, discover new talents and passions, and learn practical skills to help them in future – while working towards a highly respected Award.

More young people than ever started their Duke of Edinburgh’s Award in 2023-24 – with half a million actively participating and more schools, community organisations and prisons running the DofE.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity wants to see 1.6 million young people start their DofE by spring 2026. With the support of its passionate funders and partners, it has launched ambitious projects to fund schools and community organisations in the UK’s most deprived areas to start offering the DofE, to expand into more prisons and young offender institutions, and to support more young people with additional needs and disabilities to achieve their DofE Awards.