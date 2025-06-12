The hidden cost of parenting like a CEO

Parents in leadership roles may not realise how easily professional habits creep into home life — turning family dynamics into a mirror of the boardroom. Professor Michael Atar explains how children unconsciously adapt to these roles, why it can harm their emotional development, and what parents can do to lead with more awareness and care behind closed doors.

There’s a familiar pattern I’ve seen in many high-achieving parents, especially those in leadership roles. After a long day of decisions, deadlines and strategic planning, it’s easy to come home still in management mode—delivering instructions, correcting behaviour, assessing outcomes.

It’s not unusual. But over time, this mindset can reshape the emotional atmosphere at home in subtle, unintended ways.

In my work as a psychoanalytic psychotherapist, I’ve observed how the language of the workplace begins to filter into family life. The tone becomes goal-oriented. Expectations shift. And children—who are deeply responsive to the cues around them—often adapt by taking on roles that reflect the emotional dynamics of the home, much like colleagues adapting to an office culture.

One child might become the achiever. They strive to get things right, take on extra responsibilities without being asked, and aim to impress—driven not by chore charts but by a quiet sense that praise and approval depend on performance. This may look like early maturity, but it often comes with a fear of failure and a difficulty expressing vulnerability.

Another might become the joker—always cheerful, always joking, always easing tension. They appear light-hearted, but that humour can become a way to deflect discomfort or avoid conflict. Adults may enjoy their company, never realising that the comedy is doing emotional work.

Some step into the role of fixer. These children notice when a parent is stressed and try to help, whether by supporting younger siblings or trying to keep the peace. It’s a well-meaning instinct, but over time it can lead to emotional fatigue, as the child begins to believe it’s their job to carry other people’s moods.

Then there’s the rebel. This child may be seen as argumentative or disruptive, but often they’re responding to a dynamic others are ignoring. If the home is tense or perfectionist, the rebel resists. They act out what others suppress. Misunderstood as difficult, they risk being punished for expressing what the rest of the family won’t say out loud.

"Children don’t need to hear about your business targets or future investment plans. They need to know that they can make their own choices, pursue their own interests, and grow up without the weight of your ambition on their shoulders."

And some children simply disappear from the emotional radar. They don’t cause problems or ask for much. But silence is not the same as contentment. These are the children who retreat inward, keeping thoughts and feelings to themselves because they sense it’s safer that way.

These coping styles aren’t conscious choices. They’re quiet adaptations to the world around them—and they often form in response to adults who, without meaning to, lead at home the way they lead at work.

It’s not about blaming parents for slipping into familiar patterns. It’s about recognising them. And once we do, we can choose to act differently.

A practical place to start is by creating a transition between work and home—something that marks the shift from one to the other. That could be a short walk, a change of clothes, or even just five minutes to pause and reset before stepping back into the family space.

It also helps to be mindful of how we speak. Children are not colleagues, and they don’t process information like adults do. Sharing too much detail—especially about finances or family concerns—can feel open, but often it leaves children anxious and confused. They pick up tone before they understand context.

And while it’s easy to focus on providing opportunities, it’s important to remember what children value most: emotional availability, safety, and time. These aren’t bonuses—they’re essentials. Offering advice or material support without them is like providing a blueprint without the foundations.

Children don’t need to hear about your business targets or future investment plans. They need to know that they can make their own choices, pursue their own interests, and grow up without the weight of your ambition on their shoulders.

This isn’t about abandoning structure or avoiding high standards. Children benefit from clarity and consistency. But they also need space to be children—free from performance pressures and allowed to develop in their own time.

Bringing leadership skills into family life isn’t a problem. Doing so unconsciously, however, can lead children to shape themselves around the parent’s unspoken expectations.

The challenge is to lead at home with awareness and empathy rather than with agendas and outcomes. When we pay attention to how we show up—not just what we say—we give our children what they truly need: the freedom to grow into who they are, not who they think they’re supposed to be.

Professor Michael Atar is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with a background in medicine and over 25 years’ experience as a paediatric dentist. A father to a large family, he works with parents, carers, families, and children of all ages, offering a warm, collaborative and non-judgemental space. His work includes support for postnatal depression, PTSD, and developmental concerns such as feeding, sleep, and bonding difficulties. He also supports individuals and couples before, during and after pregnancy. Professor Atar is a full member of the UKCP.

