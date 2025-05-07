The hidden costs of a DIY divorce: Why thousands risk their financial future to save a few pounds

Mark Keenan CEO of Divorce-Online.co.uk

Divorce-Online, the UK’s leading provider of online divorce services, is warning separating couples of the hidden financial risks of handling their divorce entirely on their own — especially when it comes to finalising finances and securing their long-term future.

New data and client feedback reveal that many people attempting a DIY divorce through the Government’s free online platform are missing a crucial legal step: applying for a consent order. Without this court-approved document, any financial agreement reached between ex-spouses — even if amicable — is not legally binding.

“Too often, we see couples focusing solely on getting the divorce through quickly and cheaply, while ignoring the financial side altogether,” says Mark Keenan, MD of Divorce-Online.co.uk. “It’s understandable — people want closure. But failing to sort out finances legally can leave both parties exposed, especially when it comes to pensions, property, and future income.”

One of the most commonly overlooked assets in a divorce is the pension. Research shows that pensions are often the second-largest asset after the family home, yet many couples prioritise short-term solutions like who keeps the car or the house, rather than how pensions are split.

Hidden costs of DIY Divorce

“Time and time again, we hear people say, ‘We agreed to split everything and move on,’ but they haven’t protected that agreement with a clean break or consent order,” adds Keenan. “This means either party can make a financial claim years down the line — even after retirement.”

The long-term costs of skipping a consent order include:

One party claiming a share of future pension benefits, inheritances, or property sales

No legal end to joint financial responsibilities, such as debts or mortgages

No protection against future legal claims from an ex-spouse

Worryingly, recent Family Court statistics show that fewer than half of people who get divorced using the Government’s service go on to apply for a consent order — either because they don’t know they need one or assume the divorce alone is enough.

“People think they’re saving money by doing it themselves,” says Keenan, “but what they’re really doing is exposing themselves to thousands in potential legal fees or unexpected claims down the road.”

Divorce-Online offers fixed-fee services to help couples obtain a legally binding consent order for just £399 — a fraction of the cost of a solicitor-drafted agreement. This service ensures that financial settlements, including pension sharing orders, are properly documented and approved by the court.