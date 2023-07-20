The Kennel Club’s International Agility Festival is set to return next month - here’s how you can get tickets.

The world’s largest international dog agility festival will return to the East Midlands next month, with pups from all over descending on Rutland Showground for the annual event. The Kennel Club’s International Agility Festival, supported by Skinner’s, will take place between August 10 and August 13.

The Kennel Club invited dogs of any size, shape and breed to enter the range of agility classes earlier in the year, and now nearly 3,000 handlers and their dogs, from 12 countries, will put their best paw forward at the renowned agility competition. The festival will see competitions across four dog size categories, 18 rings and 200 classes and give competitors and their dogs from all over the world, both novice and professional, a chance to compete.

Competition entries for the 2023 International Agility Festival may have now closed, but spectators and their dogs are still encouraged to soak up the atmosphere at the four day event. Across the festival, there will be world-class displays held to showcase the skilled and competitive discipline for free, with no advanced booking required.

Catherine Guiver, Head of Events at The Kennel Club, said: “The International Agility Festival is a real highlight in the events calendar that brings together those new to agility and those who have been competing for years. There is always a buzzing atmosphere both in and out of the competition rings as the agility community reunites to cheer each other on.

“We are grateful to Rutland Showground and the local residents for welcoming everyone back to the area again.”

Peak traffic times around the International Agility Festival are expected to be on Wednesday 9 August as competitors arrive for the event. There are no plans for temporary road closures or traffic diversions around the event, however, drivers are advised to allow extra time for journeys as roads around the Showground will be busier at these peak times.

The Kennel Club International Agility Festival - how to get tickets

